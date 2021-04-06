Spring warmth brings early start for seasonal allergies in southern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

The week after Easter has brought more sunshine and warm temperatures to Calgary and other communities in southern Alberta.

But there’s a downside to the beautiful spring weather: an early start to seasonal allergies.

“Because of that early-season warmth, the pollen levels are actually rising quite a bit more than they typically do at this time of year,” Dr. Ryan Best of Neurvana Health said Tuesday, “so a lot of people are starting to notice that seasonal allergies are popping up a bit quicker than usual.”

Along with budding on some trees, another source of potential irritants is appearing on lawns, in parks and alongside roadways.

“The snow mould on the grass,” longtime seasonal allergy sufferer Susan Smith said. “I’ve been noticing it for about the last two to three weeks.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one source of relief is easier to find than it would usually be.

“On days that are really windy or you’re noticing you’re in an area that has a lot of pollen, masks are fortunately everywhere these days,” Best said. “Actually wearing a mask outside could actually help (prevent symptoms).”

Best said indoor air filters can also help, adding that more seasonal allergy tips can be found on his clinic’s website.

“As far as treatments, I always tell people aerobic exercise, getting your heart rate up and getting moving (have been) statistically associated with helping regulate those seasonal allergies,” Best said, “to help your body deal with that inflammation and that congestion.”

Some veterans dealing with the condition each year say a positive attitude also goes a long way.

“I’ve always suffered from spring allergies,” Smith said. “You just kind of move through it and get on with life.”

