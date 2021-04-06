Menu

Crime

Surrey RCMP investigating after 12-year-old surrounded, harassed at local park

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 6, 2021 6:44 pm
Surrey RCMP said the incident took place on Monday night in Clayton Park. View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP said the incident took place on Monday night in Clayton Park. Google Street View

Surrey RCMP is warning parents and residents about a frightening incident at a park recently.

Police said four teenage boys surrounded a 12-year-old girl and started harassing her around 10 p.m. Monday at Clayton Park.

The group of boys reportedly began making sexual comments towards the girl, police said.

Read more: Surrey police chief hopes to have ‘boots on the ground’ in late 2021

She managed to run away and returned home where her family contacted the police.

Trending Stories

“This is very concerning to us,” Cpl. Joanie Sidhu told Global News. “In this situation, the victim did the right thing. When she had the opportunity she left the area and sought help.”

“These young men were described as wearing masks and they were all believed to be youths.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Violent Surrey school fight with a gun' Violent Surrey school fight with a gun
Violent Surrey school fight with a gun – Mar 12, 2021
Surrey RCMP Child Luring Surrey crime Surrey BC Clayton Park child luring incident Clayton Park Surrey Girl surrounded

