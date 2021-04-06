Surrey RCMP investigating after 12-year-old surrounded, harassed at local park

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP is warning parents and residents about a frightening incident at a park recently.

Police said four teenage boys surrounded a 12-year-old girl and started harassing her around 10 p.m. Monday at Clayton Park.

The group of boys reportedly began making sexual comments towards the girl, police said.

She managed to run away and returned home where her family contacted the police.

“This is very concerning to us,” Cpl. Joanie Sidhu told Global News. “In this situation, the victim did the right thing. When she had the opportunity she left the area and sought help.”

“These young men were described as wearing masks and they were all believed to be youths.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

