Calgary police officer charged with on-duty assault

A four-year member of the Calgary Police Service is charged with assault in connection with the arrest of a man in 2019.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, following a 20-minute pursuit of a stolen vehicle.

The man driving the stolen vehicle fled from police at high rates of speed and attempted to ram police vehicles. The driver left the stolen vehicle and fled on foot.

Officers located the man and took him into custody following a brief struggle a short time later.

According to the release, a constable, who was not part of the initial arrest, applied force that was not required, necessary or reasonable as part of his duties.

Const. Benjamin Zampa has been charged with one count of assault.

The officer has been assigned to administrative duties and his status will be reviewed.

Decisions about an officer’s status during the court and disciplinary process are based on factors like risk to the public, procedural fairness and options available for modified duties.