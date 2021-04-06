Menu

Crime

SIU investigating after man fatally shot during ‘interaction’ with OPP in Northumberland County

By Greg Davis Global News
The SIU is investigating after a man was reportedly shot by OPP officers along County Road 25 in Cramahe Township on Tuesday. View image in full screen
The SIU is investigating after a man was reportedly shot by OPP officers along County Road 25 in Cramahe Township on Tuesday. Pete Fisher photo

The province’s Special Investigations Unit says a man has been fatally shot following an “interaction” with OPP officers in Northumberland County on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred on County Road 25, east of the hamlet of Castleton in Cramahe Township, about 40 kilometres northeast of Cobourg.

Read more: Ontario’s police watchdog won’t lay criminal charges after 2020 fatal shooting of Ejaz Choudry

The man has not been identified.

According to Today’s Northumberland’s Pete Fisher, witnesses reported multiple shots were fired in the area. There are unconfirmed reports the incident also involved a police pursuit.

Video footage shows a pickup truck and a damaged OPP SUV in a roadside ditch along with an OPP cruiser with a damaged driver’s side window.

“Numerous people reported to me there were shots fired,” Fisher said on Facebook Live.

No other details have been released.

Northumberland OPP in Cobourg declined to comment as the SIU has invoked its mandate.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

— More to come

