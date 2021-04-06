SIU investigating after man fatally shot during ‘interaction’ with OPP in Northumberland County

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The province’s Special Investigations Unit says a man has been fatally shot following an “interaction” with OPP officers in Northumberland County on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred on County Road 25, east of the hamlet of Castleton in Cramahe Township, about 40 kilometres northeast of Cobourg.

The man has not been identified.

According to Today’s Northumberland’s Pete Fisher, witnesses reported multiple shots were fired in the area. There are unconfirmed reports the incident also involved a police pursuit.

SIU investigating after man fatally shot in Cramahe during interaction with OPP officers in the area of County Road 25 & Tobacco Road. More information to be released later. — SIU (@SIUOntario) April 6, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Video footage shows a pickup truck and a damaged OPP SUV in a roadside ditch along with an OPP cruiser with a damaged driver’s side window.

“Numerous people reported to me there were shots fired,” Fisher said on Facebook Live.

No other details have been released.

Northumberland OPP in Cobourg declined to comment as the SIU has invoked its mandate.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

— More to come