Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Manitoba’s governing Progressive Conservatives raise much more money than Opposition

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted April 6, 2021 1:46 pm
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister makes his way to his seat during question period at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. A Manitoba Hutterite minister is telling the province to stop identifying colonies where members have tested positive for COVID-19 because it is leading to stigmatization. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister makes his way to his seat during question period at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. A Manitoba Hutterite minister is telling the province to stop identifying colonies where members have tested positive for COVID-19 because it is leading to stigmatization. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.

Manitoba’s governing Progressive Conservatives continue to raise much more money than the Opposition New Democrats.

Documents filed with Elections Manitoba show the Tories raised more than $1.6 million in donations and fundraising last year.

That’s roughly twice as much as the NDP’s total of $820,000.

Trending Stories

Read more: Charitable donations in Manitoba dwindling amid COVID-19: survey

After expenses, both parties were left with surpluses to help with the next election campaign.

It’s expected to take place October 2023.

The Liberals and the Green party have yet to file their statements.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Liberal PartyFundraisingManitoba NDPManitoba politicsPC PartyManitoba LiberalsNDP PartyManitoba PCs

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers