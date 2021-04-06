Menu

Crime

Police investigate Sunday morning gunshots in southwest London

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted April 6, 2021 1:58 pm
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. View image in full screen
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

London police discovered evidence a gun had been fired northwest of Wharncliffe Road South and Commissioners Road West.

According to police, multiple people in the area of Gladman Avenue and West Street heard what sounded like multiple gunshots between 5:45 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Sunday but no one reported it to police at the time.

Police say they were contacted at roughly 7:20 p.m. that day after a citizen in the 100-block of Base Line Road West reported hearing the sound of a gunshot earlier in the day.

On scene, police say they located evidence that a gun had been fired.

A second citizen found evidence a gun had been fired in the 100-block of Gladman Avenue, police say.

No injuries have been reported and no weapon has been found at this time, police say, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

