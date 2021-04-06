COVID-19: Beer Store reports employee in London, Ont., tested positive

Send this page to someone via email

The Beer Store is issuing a notice to the public after an employee from one of its London, Ont., locations tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee worked at the store at 514 Adelaide St. N. and the Beer Store says the infected individual’s last shift was on March 29.

The Beer Store says it had closed the location to implement its COVID-19 cleaning protocol, but adds that the store reopened on Tuesday.

All potentially affected employees have been instructed to either monitor for symptoms or self-isolate, the Beer Store said.

The Beer Store says it is working in consultation with the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

