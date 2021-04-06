Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Beer Store reports employee in London, Ont., tested positive

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted April 6, 2021 12:43 pm
All potentially affected employees have been instructed to either monitor for symptoms or self-isolate, according to the Beer Store. View image in full screen
All potentially affected employees have been instructed to either monitor for symptoms or self-isolate, according to the Beer Store. Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press

The Beer Store is issuing a notice to the public after an employee from one of its London, Ont., locations tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee worked at the store at 514 Adelaide St. N. and the Beer Store says the infected individual’s last shift was on March 29.

Read more: LCBO customers no longer able to collect Air Miles points on purchases

The Beer Store says it had closed the location to implement its COVID-19 cleaning protocol, but adds that the store reopened on Tuesday.

Trending Stories

All potentially affected employees have been instructed to either monitor for symptoms or self-isolate, the Beer Store said.

The Beer Store says it is working in consultation with the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDLondon OntarioinfectionThe Beer Store514 Adelaide Street North514 Alelaide St. N.Beer Store employee tests positive

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers