COVID-19: Vaccine eligibility expands in London-Middlesex, Elgin-Oxford to those 65+

Additional age groups are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the London area, local health officials have announced.

As of Tuesday, people aged 65 and older, and those who are turning 65 this year, are now able to book an appointment to receive a vaccine at a mass vaccination clinic in London-Middlesex and Elgin-Oxford.

In a statement, the Middlesex-London Health Unit and Southwestern Public Health said the move came as a result of several factors, including strong vaccine uptake, increased supply of doses and recent news that the province’s pharmacy vaccine project would expand locally.

Additional information is expected during Tuesday’s scheduled MLHU media briefing.

The news comes roughly a week after eligibility expanded to people aged 70 to 74, and two weeks after eligibility expanded to people aged 75 to 79.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, Dr. Chris Mackie, the region’s medical officer of health, said vaccine eligibility would move to those 60-64 “as soon as we can, likely within a week.”

Vaccine appointments for people aged 65-69 in #ldnont and Middlesex are now open at https://t.co/fUvxUICVvD — will move to 60+ as soon as we can, likely within a week. — Dr. Chris Mackie (@Healthmac) April 6, 2021

Eligible residents are asked to visit covidvaccinelm.ca or call 226-289-3560 to book an appointment. Online appointments are encouraged due to the high call volume.

More information on eligibility can be found on the MLHU’s website.

Last week, eligibility was expanded to more priority groups, including adults 16 and older with highest-risk health conditions, and residents, primary essential caregivers and staff of high-risk congregate living settings.

Roughly 2,000 to 2,200 people were being vaccinated in London-Middlesex every day, according to Mackie.

