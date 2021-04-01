Menu

Health

Two London pharmacies added to Ontario’s AstraZeneca vaccine program

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted April 1, 2021 3:45 pm
The pharmacies taking part in the provincial program will be providing the Oxford-AstaZeneca vaccine to those 55 and up. View image in full screen
The pharmacies taking part in the provincial program will be providing the Oxford-AstaZeneca vaccine to those 55 and up. Provided / Government of Ontario

Residents in London and Middlesex County will have closer access to pharmacies providing COVID-19 vaccines after the Ontario government unveiled a list of more than 350 additional locations on Thursday.

The pharmacies taking part in the provincial program will be providing the Oxford-AstaZeneca vaccine to those 55 and up.

Included on the list are two London pharmacies: the west-end Costco Pharmacy at 693 Wonderland Rd. North and the Shoppers Drug Mart at 603 Fanshawe Park Rd. West.

The next closest options in the region can be found east of London at the Ingersoll Remedy’s Rx and the Ingersoll Pharmasave.

The Shoppers Drug Mart at 959 Dundas St. East in Woodstock has also been added to the list.

A full list of available pharmacies can be found on the province’s website.

While the Ontario government has indicated that some pharmacies will start doling out shots as early as Saturday, there’s no word on when the local pharmacies will be able to do the same.

However, the local pharmacies are allowing eligible residents to register for a vaccine in the meantime.

How to register for a local pharmacy vaccination:

  • Costco Pharmacy (London): Residents can join a waitlist via their website or by calling the pharmacy at 519-474-5303.
  • Shoppers Drug Mart (London): Residents are encouraged to register online at https://covid-19.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en.
  • Ingersoll Remedy’s Rx: Registration is only being accepted over the phone at 519-425-2118.
  • Ingersoll Pharmasave: Residents can sign up for a waitlist online.
  • Shoppers Drug Mart (Woodstock): Residents are encouraged to register online at https://covid-19.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCOVID

