Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Update on AstraZeneca blood clot review coming this week, EU drug regulator says

By Staff Reuters
Posted April 6, 2021 10:26 am
Click to play video: 'NACI issues new guidelines on using AstraZeneca shot for people under 55' NACI issues new guidelines on using AstraZeneca shot for people under 55
WATCH: NACI issues new guidelines on using AstraZeneca shot for people under 55 – Mar 29, 2021

The European medicines watchdog expects to hold a press conference this week updating the public on its review of rare blood clotting cases in people who have received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

In an emailed response to questions, a spokeswoman for the European Medicines Agency said its pharmaceuticals risk assessment committee “had not reached a conclusion” in its current review of the vaccine’s safety, and it expects to hold a press briefing “as soon as the review is finalized,” either on April 7 or April 8.

Read more: U.K. regulator reports 30 blood clot cases linked to AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

The regulator has consistently said the benefits outweigh the risks as it investigates 44 reports of an extremely rare brain clotting ailment known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) out of 9.2 million people in the European Economic Area who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement

The World Health Organization has also backed the vaccine.

As has Canada.

The country’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) has since recommended the vaccine not be given to those under the age of 55 due to blood clot concerns — but out of sheer caution. However, the agency stands by the vaccine for those above that age, saying the benefits still clearly outweigh the risk.

To date, no cases of these events have been reported in Canada.

Click to play video: 'EU agency: Oxford-AstraZeneca shot is ‘safe and effective’' EU agency: Oxford-AstraZeneca shot is ‘safe and effective’
EU agency: Oxford-AstraZeneca shot is ‘safe and effective’ – Mar 18, 2021

Earlier Tuesday, the chair of the vaccine evaluation team at the EMA, Marco Cavaleri, reportedly told an Italian daily, Il Messaggero, that there is a link between the vaccine and very rare blood clots in the brain, though the possible causes are still unknown.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Cavaleri said he was speaking of his own opinion. He provided no evidence to support his comment.

The EMA refuted that conclusion soon after, saying no determination had been reached in the vaccine’s safety review.

An AstraZeneca spokesman declined to comment on the matter to Reuters.

Read more: Health officials seek to convince skeptical public of COVID-19 vaccine safety

Last week, the EMA said that its review had, at present not identified any specific risk factors, such as age, gender or a previous medical history of clotting disorders, for these very rare events. A causal link with the vaccine is not proven, but is possible and further analysis is continuing, the agency said.

A high proportion among the reported cases affected young and middle-aged women but that did not lead EMA to conclude this cohort was particularly at risk from AstraZeneca’s shot.

Some countries, including France, Germany and the Netherlands, have suspending the use of the vaccine in younger people while the investigations continue.

Click to play video: 'WHO says continue to use AstraZeneca vaccine as several countries temporarily pause distribution' WHO says continue to use AstraZeneca vaccine as several countries temporarily pause distribution
WHO says continue to use AstraZeneca vaccine as several countries temporarily pause distribution – Mar 12, 2021

Scientists are exploring several possibilities that might explain the extremely rare brain blood clots that occurred in individuals in the days and weeks after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement

European investigators have put forward one theory that the vaccine triggers an unusual antibody in some rare cases; others are trying to understand whether the cases are linked with birth control pills.

But many scientists say there is no definitive evidence and it is not clear whether or why AstraZeneca’s vaccine would cause an issue not shared by other vaccines that target a similar part of the coronavirus.

— with Global News files 

© 2021 Reuters
COVIDVaccinecovid vaccineAstraZenecaAstraZeneca vaccineastrazeneca covid vaccineastrazeneca canadaastrazeneca blood clotIs AstraZeneca Vaccine Safeastrazeneca vaccine blood clotastrazeneca europeEMAEMA AstraZeneca

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers