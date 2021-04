Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Calgary police said a man was killed after he was run over by a school bus on Monday.

Officers responded to a bus yard near 41 Avenue and 6 Street N.E. at 1:45 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police don’t know if he worked there.

An investigation is underway.

Advertisement