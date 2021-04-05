Menu

Fire

Tenant rescued from second floor of Peterborough townhouse fire

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 5, 2021 1:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Tenant rescued from Peterborough townhouse fire' Tenant rescued from Peterborough townhouse fire
Peterborough Fire Services rescued a tenant from the second floor of a townhouse following a fire on Friday night.

Peterborough firefighters rescued a trapped tenant during a fire at a south-east townhouse on Friday night.

Peterborough Fire Services crews responded around 10:20 p.m. to a townhouse fire on Crystal Drive. According to platoon chief Stephen Reid, one man was leaning out of a second-floor window calling for help as smoke billowed from the complex.

Read more: Grass burning blamed for County Road 6 house fire in Douro-Dummer, northeast of Peterborough: OPP

Reid said a crew used ladders to help bring the man down safely from the building. The victim was assessed by paramedics and then transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with possible smoke inhalation, Reid said.

The fire was quickly brought under control and contained to the apartment unit.

Reid said the cause of the fire was charging batteries. Damage is estimated at $65,000.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
