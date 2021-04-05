Tenant rescued from second floor of Peterborough townhouse fire

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough firefighters rescued a trapped tenant during a fire at a south-east townhouse on Friday night.

Peterborough Fire Services crews responded around 10:20 p.m. to a townhouse fire on Crystal Drive. According to platoon chief Stephen Reid, one man was leaning out of a second-floor window calling for help as smoke billowed from the complex.

Reid said a crew used ladders to help bring the man down safely from the building. The victim was assessed by paramedics and then transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with possible smoke inhalation, Reid said.

The fire was quickly brought under control and contained to the apartment unit.

.@PtboFireRescue remain on scene of a fire in a townhouse on Crystal Drive in the south-east end of the city. Firefighters rescued a man who was trapped on the second floor. He was treated at the scene by @PtboParamedics before being taken to hospital as a precaution #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/AzlpPjoa4F — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) April 3, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Reid said the cause of the fire was charging batteries. Damage is estimated at $65,000.