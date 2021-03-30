Grass burning blamed for County Road 6 house fire in Douro-Dummer, northeast of Peterborough: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

No injuries were reported after fire tore through a home in Douro-Dummer Township on Tuesday afternoon.

The structure fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. on County Road 6 near Camp Line Road, about 25 km northeast of Peterborough

Peterborough County OPP have County Road 6 blocked to traffic due to the fire.

TRAFFIC: #PtboOPP have County Road 6 near Camp Line Road closed to traffic as @Douro_Dummer firefighters deal with a structure fire. I’m told there are no injuries reported #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/YzZXZVmIL8 — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) March 30, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Peterborough County OPP say the cause of fire was grass burning that got out of control.

The fire is not deemed suspicious, according to Const. Joe Ayotte.

A damage estimate has yet to be determined.

It was the second major fire in the county on Tuesday following a cottage fire in Cavan Monaghan Township in the morning.

More to come…

0:53 Fire at cottage rental north of Peterborough Fire at cottage rental north of Peterborough