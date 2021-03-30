Grass burning blamed for County Road 6 house fire in Douro-Dummer, northeast of Peterborough: OPP

No injuries were reported after fire tore through a home in Douro-Dummer Township on Tuesday afternoon.
The structure fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. on County Road 6 near Camp Line Road, about 25 km northeast of Peterborough
Peterborough County OPP have County Road 6 blocked to traffic due to the fire.
Peterborough County OPP say the cause of fire was grass burning that got out of control.
The fire is not deemed suspicious, according to Const. Joe Ayotte.
A damage estimate has yet to be determined.
It was the second major fire in the county on Tuesday following a cottage fire in Cavan Monaghan Township in the morning.
More to come…
