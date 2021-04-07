Centreville Public School allowed to reopen after COVID-19 investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A school north of Napanee, Ont., that was shuttered last week due to a case of COVID-19 has been given the green light to reopen.

Centreville Public School will reopen Tuesday morning.

Last week, KFL&A Public Health sent several cohorts home to self-isolate after a staff member tested positive for the virus.

Due to the large number of staff sent home, the Limestone District School Board ordered the school to close temporarily.

As of Monday, the health unit says its investigation has shown no further risk to the larger school population.

However, everyone in the Grade 1 and 2 split class and their households, as well as staff who have been identified as high-risk contacts, must continue to isolate.

