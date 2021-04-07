Menu

Canada

Centreville Public School allowed to reopen after COVID-19 investigation

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Posted April 7, 2021 9:02 am
Centreville Public School will reopen Tuesday morning, but one cohort and their close contacts will continue to self-isolate, the health unit said. View image in full screen
Centreville Public School will reopen Tuesday morning, but one cohort and their close contacts will continue to self-isolate, the health unit said.

A school north of Napanee, Ont., that was shuttered last week due to a case of COVID-19 has been given the green light to reopen.

Centreville Public School will reopen Tuesday morning.

Last week, KFL&A Public Health sent several cohorts home to self-isolate after a staff member tested positive for the virus.

Read more: COVID-19 case among staff forces closure of Centreville Public School

Due to the large number of staff sent home, the Limestone District School Board ordered the school to close temporarily.

As of Monday, the health unit says its investigation has shown no further risk to the larger school population.

However, everyone in the Grade 1 and 2 split class and their households, as well as staff who have been identified as high-risk contacts, must continue to isolate.

