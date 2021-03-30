COVID-19 case among staff forces closure of Centreville Public School

Send this page to someone via email

A rural public school north of Napanee, Ont., is closed temporarily after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Limestone District School Board, a staff member at Centreville Public School tested positive for the coronavirus Tuesday.

As a result, all those who were at the school on March 26, 29 or 30 must self-isolate until they are instructed otherwise.

According to the board, the health unit will be in contact with those who need to self-isolate.

Due to the number of people who need to isolate, the board said the school will close and all in-person classes will switch to remote learning until further notice.

“COVID-19 variants of concern (VOC) are now in our community and can spread more easily. Additional caution is taken to help reduce spread,” the board said in a statement Tuesday.



KFL&A Public Health is also working to identify cohorts of students and staff who may have been in close contact with the COVID-19-positive person at school or during school transportation.

