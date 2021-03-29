Coronavirus: Students at 3 Kingston-area schools to return to class Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

The Limestone District School Board has confirmed Bath Public School, Ernestown Secondary School and Odessa Public School will reopen for in-person learning on March 30.

The announcement on Monday followed further investigation and testing by KFL&A Public Health into a possible COVID-19 exposure identified on March 27. According to the school board, the health unit has determined that the general school populations at all three facilities are not at risk.

KFL&A Public Health has issued the following directives to certain students:

Bath PS students in the Grade 7/8 class and riders of Bus 154, and their household members, must continue to isolate and follow the direction of KFL&A Public Health.

Ernestown SS students in the Grade 10 auto class and riders of Bus 158, and their household members, must continue to isolate and follow the direction of KFL&A Public Health.

Odessa PS students who ride Bus 158, and their household members, must continue to isolate and follow the direction of KFL&A Public Health.

A new release from the school board indicates that if students do not belong to one of the above-mentioned class or bus cohorts, and are not a sibling of someone in those cohorts, they no longer need to self-isolate. These students may return to school on Tuesday.

All students and staff at Bath PS, Ernestown SS and Odessa PS were originally asked to self-isolate on March 27 as a result of positive cases of COVID-19 identified in the schools. The Limestone District School Board’s online COVID-19 case tracker indicates that two students at Bath Public School and one student from Ernestown Secondary School tested positive on March 27.