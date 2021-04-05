Menu

Education

COVID-19 outbreak declared at 6th Western University residence

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted April 5, 2021 12:09 pm
Western University's Essex Hall residence.
Western University's Essex Hall residence. Google Maps

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a Western University residence six days after its previous outbreak was declared over.

The MLHU declared the outbreak Sunday at Western’s Essex Hall residence. There are fewer than five cases associated with the outbreak.

Read more: Active COVID-19 outbreak declared at fifth Western University residence

A previous outbreak at Essex Hall was active from March 2 to 30. It involved at least seven cases.

As of Monday, there are now six active outbreaks at Western University residences. The other five are:

  • Delaware Hall (declared Apr. 2)
  • Medway-Sydenham Hall (declared Mar. 31)
  • Elgin Hall (declared Mar. 30)
  • Saugeen-Maitland Hall (declared Mar. 26)
  • Ontario Hall (declared Mar. 25)

The MLHU says Dr. Chris Mackie, the region’s medical officer of health, will provide an update on the most recent outbreak at Essex Hall Monday afternoon during a media briefing.

