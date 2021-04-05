COVID-19 outbreak declared at 6th Western University residence

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a Western University residence six days after its previous outbreak was declared over.
The MLHU declared the outbreak Sunday at Western’s Essex Hall residence. There are fewer than five cases associated with the outbreak.
A previous outbreak at Essex Hall was active from March 2 to 30. It involved at least seven cases.
As of Monday, there are now six active outbreaks at Western University residences. The other five are:
- Delaware Hall (declared Apr. 2)
- Medway-Sydenham Hall (declared Mar. 31)
- Elgin Hall (declared Mar. 30)
- Saugeen-Maitland Hall (declared Mar. 26)
- Ontario Hall (declared Mar. 25)
The MLHU says Dr. Chris Mackie, the region’s medical officer of health, will provide an update on the most recent outbreak at Essex Hall Monday afternoon during a media briefing.
