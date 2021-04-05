Menu

Canada

COVID-19 case identified at Quinte Mohawk school on Tyendinga Mohawk Territory

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte Community Health Centre have identified a case of COVID-19 at the Quinte Mohawk school, but the school will remain open. View image in full screen
Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte Community Health Centre have identified a case of COVID-19 at the Quinte Mohawk school, but the school will remain open. Community Wellbeing Centre / Facebook

Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte Community Wellbeing Centre has identified a new positive case of COVID-19 on Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.

A child at Quinte Mohawk School tested positive recently.

However, the community health centre says it will not impact operations at the school as the student had been previously identified as a high-risk contact and was already self-isolating.

Read more: Possible low-risk COVID-19 exposure at 2 Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory businesses

Meanwhile, two recent positive cases on the territory have been identified as variants of concern.

As of Friday, the community health centre recorded two active cases on the territory. There are 107 active COVID-19 infections in Hatings Prince Edward overall.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
