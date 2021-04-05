COVID-19 case identified at Quinte Mohawk school on Tyendinga Mohawk Territory

Send this page to someone via email

Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte Community Wellbeing Centre has identified a new positive case of COVID-19 on Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.

A child at Quinte Mohawk School tested positive recently.

However, the community health centre says it will not impact operations at the school as the student had been previously identified as a high-risk contact and was already self-isolating.

Meanwhile, two recent positive cases on the territory have been identified as variants of concern.

As of Friday, the community health centre recorded two active cases on the territory. There are 107 active COVID-19 infections in Hatings Prince Edward overall.

