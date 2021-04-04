Menu

Entertainment

Easter scavenger hunt brings chocolate, fun-filled Sunday for Saskatoon families

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted April 4, 2021 7:50 pm
Members of the Saskatoon Rotary Club at the Forestry Farm waiting to hand out Easter goody bags. View image in full screen
Members of the Saskatoon Rotary Club at the Forestry Farm waiting to hand out Easter goody bags. Brady Ratzlaff/ Global News

In addition to enjoying temperatures in the mid-teens, kids and parents were treated to a fun-filled Easter Sunday in Saskatoon.

Forty-six families/groups took part in the Saskatoon Nutana Rotary Club Easter egg scavenger hunt encompassing all of the city.

Read more: Easter drive-thru offers safe scavenger hunt for Kelowna kids

Using clues provided to them, families went around collecting up to eight non-edible eggs that contained a toy, and a piece of paper they were required to keep in order for the chance to win a prize from final drawings.

Their final stop was the forestry farm where the final egg and chocolate and candy bag awaited them.

Rotary Club Easter egg scavenger hunt coordinator Candace Odishaw says after COVID-19 canceled their rib-fest in 2020, they wanted to put something on that followed safety protocols and provided some enjoyment to families.

Story continues below advertisement

“We want to do something safe that can get families out. We have been cooped up all winter,” said Odishaw. “Families can safely drive around town, mask up, come pick their Easter egg and move on to the next location.”

Read more: Hatfield Farm Easter egg hunt returns after year off due to COVID-19

The final draw was held at Rotary Park late afternoon on Sunday.

All funds raised went towards breakfast programs in Saskatoon.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
