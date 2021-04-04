Hatfield Farm Easter egg hunt returns after year off due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

For many families with young kids, the Easter egg hunt at Hatfield Farms is an annual tradition, but the event was cancelled last year due to pandemic restrictions.

With low cases numbers in Nova Scotia and the easing of restrictions, this year the hunt was back on, with a few modifications.

“We’re making lots of changes, growing and adapting,” said Hatfield Farm owner Brian Hatfield.

“We do three different egg hunts for different age groups to keep everyone socially-distanced and spread out to make it all work.”

They also reduced the number of people taking part. While typically, an Easter weekend can see more than 1,000 people take part in the events, this year, there was space for only 600 people throughout the weekend.

“People in Nova Scotia want things to do right now, so it sold out quite quickly,” Hatfield said.

Sisters Abigail, Payton and Madisyn have been before and were excited to be able to take part again, and with their previous experience they’ve become egg hunting experts.

View image in full screen Sisters Payton, Abigail and Madisyn returned for the annual Easter Egg hunt. Alicia Draus / Global Halifax

“All the little kids usually go up the path,” said Madisyn. “We go right into the forest.”

While the girls were quick to fill up their own baskets, they made sure that no one was left out.

“We gave a little girl eggs because she didn’t have any,” said Abigail, who also had some makeover advice for the Easter bunny himself.

“He needs to put a bow in his hair,” she said.

For the most part, the weather cooperated on Saturday and while the event goes on rain or shine, some accommodations were made on Sunday to keep the kids out of the freezing rain.

View image in full screen Kids take part in an indoor egg hunt on Sunday. Hatfield Farm

Wagons were equipped with tarps, a bus was made available to shuttle people back and fourth and the Easter bunny hid treats in the barn instead of the forest.