Quispamsis, N.B., hosts drive-thru Easter celebration

Send this page to someone via email

The town of Quispamsis, New Brunswick, hosted a special drive-thru Easter event Saturday — where local kids could swing by for some candy and a socially distant selfie with the Easter Bunny.

A modified version of a town tradition.

“We’ve done Easter events for probably the last 20 years,” says Quispamsis communications manager Aaron Kennedy.

“Last year we didn’t do anything, that’s sort of when the lockdown started — so we decided to try this selfie with the Easter Bunny in a drive-thru version.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Last year we didn't do anything, that's sort of when the lockdown started — so we decided to try this selfie with the Easter Bunny in a drive-thru version."

Randy Jones Way, the road that passes the QPlex recreation centre, was used to allow parents to line their vehicles up.

Town staff handed out Easter candy to participating kids using a sanitized pool net, then parents could snap a selfie of their passengers with the bunny of the hour — all without leaving your car.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Each kid who came through the event got a bag of Easter chocolate. Travis Fortnum / Global News

“I think it’s great because these poor kids have had a lot taken away from them in the last year,” says Tamara MacRae, who came by with friends.

In the back seat, three-year-old Jean-Luc had one thing on his mind.

When asked his favourite part of the holiday he matter-of-factly stated: “chocolate.”

Jean-Luc can tell you what the BIGGEST takeaway was! And what a lot of local kiddos are currently chowing down on: pic.twitter.com/uBoj9xpOx3 — Travis Fortnum (@travisfortnum) April 3, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

His mom, Carrie McCollum, is grateful for the event.

“He always used to get his picture with the Easter Bunny but you can’t now because of COVID,” she says.

“I was actually going to have a bunny come over and then I heard about this and I thought ‘that’s perfect!’”

In all, about a hundred cars came out to the event.