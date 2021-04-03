Edmonton calligraphers display messages of support outside hospital

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton group is using their calligraphy hobby to setup a special display for local health-care workers.

“Weathergrams” were hung by the Edmonton Calligraphic Society on trees outside the Grey Nuns Hospital on Saturday to show their support for health-care workers.

“It’s a really concrete way to share our love of lettering with the general public who are walking into the hospital, and also to share it with the people who work here,” Edmonton Calligraphic Society president Gail Fournier said.

READ MORE: Edmonton health-care worker details what it’s like to be redeployed during COVID-19

Weathergrams are a form of calligraphy installation that allows artists to practice their craft while also spreading messages of hope. The concept was inspired by Japanese tradition and uses natural, compostable materials.

“I think this is really important for the staff because they’re being remembered, they’re being appreciated,” Grey Nuns Hospital Volunteer Services manager Teresa Lucier said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our experience has been when they see work like this from our community members, it completely lifts their spirits, they’re re-energized to keep going.”

READ MORE: Health-care workers plead for more mental health support

The messages will remain until they are destroyed by the natural elements.

The group is also creating indoor displays with the weathergrams that hospital workers can take home.

1:47 Alberta health-care workers frustrated by how delayed COVID-19 vaccination was dealt with Alberta health-care workers frustrated by how delayed COVID-19 vaccination was dealt with – Jan 28, 2021