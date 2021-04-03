B.C. reports 2,090 COVID-19 cases over 2 days, shattering records again

Send this page to someone via email

There were more grim numbers presented in a rare Saturday COVID-19 update in British Columbia.

For the first time, the province reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases on two consecutive days, along with six more deaths. The figures were the highest and second-highest single-day case totals yet.

In a written statement, health officials said there were 1,018 cases between Thursday and Friday, and 1,072 cases between Friday and Saturday.

The previous record of 1,013 was set on Wednesday, when B.C. surpassed 100,000 total cases.

Of the new cases, 709 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 1,052 were in the Fraser Health region, 147 were in the Island Health region, 149 were in the Interior Health region and 33 in the Northern Health region.

The province has administered at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to 769.346 people, just over 15 per cent of B.C.’s population. Of them, 87,455 people have had a second dose.

Numbers on COVID-19 variants of concern and hospitalized patients were not available Saturday, but officials said 90 people were in the ICU.

