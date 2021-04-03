Call Of The Wilde: Ottawa Senators double the Montreal Canadiens 6-3

The Montreal Canadiens were with the Ottawa Senators as the opposition for a second straight game. The Canadiens won the first one 4-1 with Jake Allen in net as he didn’t have to do much. Carey Price back in the cage for the Saturday night affair back at the Bell Centre trying to make it six points out of six since the forced COVID-19 break, but Montreal with a disappointing performance as they were doubled by the Senators 6-3.

Wilde Horses

The two young centres have come out of the 11-day break giving Canadiens fans high hopes that the future looks bright. It’s interesting to watch how what Nick Suzuki and Jesperi Kotkaniemi both struggle with most is simply the gruelling scheduling – that playing every two nights is their biggest challenge over time. When they are fresh, they are high-quality NHL players, but when they are tired, they just melt into the ice and disappear.

So let’s see how long the pair can keep up their energy this time, because they are going to have to be resilient. The schedule is grueling and will definitely claim some victims. It’s simply a matter of predicting who will lose their legs. It’s easy to predict it will be Suzuki and Kotkaniemi as it has happened before.

Perhaps though, they are continuing their evolution. To see their play on Saturday night, we see excellence. Kotkaniemi particularly was effective. He laid a pass cross-ice to Josh Anderson that was outstanding. It was hard to know how he even saw him so quickly and found Anderson 80 feet away for his first tally on the night.

Nick Suzuki also set up Anderson for a goal in the second period with a smart pass. However, it was the first-period pass from Suzuki to set up the Tyler Toffoli one-timer that was his best moment. Suzuki is a heady player.

Everyone always likes to guess which one is going to be the first-line centre and which one will be the second liner? Here’s the truth on this question: it’s not going to matter. They’ll get opportunities equally. All that matters is they both keep improving and enjoy the ride fully. If they do, we have seen the last days of Montreal not winning the middle to win the game.

