Call of the Wilde: Montreal Canadiens return to ice, dominate Edmonton Oilers 4-0

The long forced-break is over.

After 10 days off due to one player, Joel Armia, getting COVID-19, the Montreal Canadiens returned to the ice on Tuesday night to play the Edmonton Oilers.

The Canadiens’ schedule to conclude the season is a massive challenge, with 25 games in only 43 days. In game one, the question was rust or rest and the answer was, without a doubt, rest. Montreal was outstanding in posting a 4-0 win over a tired Edmonton club.

Wilde Horses

There comes a time in every great marathoner’s career that he realizes that he just can’t do 42 kilometres anymore. His times are just not good. He is fine for a long portion of the race, but that last stretch is too much.

It’s at that time in his running career that he switches to half-marathons. His times over 21 kilometres are still outstanding. He hasn’t lost it at that shorter distance — at least not yet, though he does know that that, too, is inevitable.

Shea Weber is now a half-marathoner. The Canadiens need to treat him like a half-marathoner and they might just keep getting great minutes out of him for a lot longer than is expected, if they run him into the ground. This was 10 days between games and it showed significantly for Weber. He got a chance to rest his aching muscles. He got a chance to feel right again.

Weber was dominant in the first period. He hit the post twice and looked like he was skating better as well. Weber must have his minutes managed. If he goes 28 minutes, he’s going to look like the aging marathoner. If he goes 17 minutes, you keep him fresh, so he can look like a half-marathoner putting in great times.

Give him something he can handle and there’s a good chance that no one has to write him off just yet. Manage his minutes and he may manage to surprise you.

When you watch a player mature as he continues along in the NHL, what you are looking for is that the player continues to raise his ceiling. You want to see him improve in little ways. Perhaps he can slow the game down a little. Perhaps he wins more puck battles. Perhaps he shows more vision. Perhaps he gets his shot away more. Perhaps he makes better decisions.

Perhaps, in the case of Jesperi Kotkaniemi, he does all of those things.

Kotkaniemi continues to lift the ceiling in his career. We do not know what his ceiling is because he keeps showing us more every week. There has been no moment of stagnation at all this season. Everyone went into the 2021 campaign thinking it was Nick Suzuki who was going to explode and lift his ceiling significantly, but it’s been a year of only minor growth for Suzuki.

For Kotkaniemi, it’s a much better story this season. The additional strength he is carrying as he grows into his body makes him not look like Bambi in puck battles. He is actually using that long reach to win a significant number of puck battles, which is the cornerstone to a successful hockey player. Not many speak of this, but if you can’t win a puck, you can’t do anything good. You are simply defending.

Remember, as well, that Kotkaniemi is 20 — and he is 20 with a summer birthday. The maturity of a player usually hits at around 25. It’s difficult to know when that moment comes when you see a plateau, but there is no indication of a plateau at all at this point. In fact, the improvements are coming even more rapidly.

It’s going to be fun to see where this ends, which might just be higher than anyone has thought. A 55- to 60-point plateau has been the expectation, but if he keeps this progression, that 60 prediction is too conservative.

