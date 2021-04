Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge police are asking the public for help with locating a 33-year-old missing woman.

Angela Skinner was last seen at her home on April 1 at 11:30 p.m. Police are concerned for her well-being.

Attempts to find her have been unsuccessful.

Anyone who has seen Angela Skinner or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

Angela Skinner has been missing in Lethbridge since late April 1. Lethbridge Police are asking for the public’s help. Lethbridge Police

