Easter drive-thru offers safe scavenger hunt for Kelowna kids

Pastor Diana Tripke and her team at Victory Life Church weren’t going to let another Easter pass without hosting some version of an Easter egg hunt.

“We are doing whatever we can to connect with the community today. For the past 17 years we have had easter egg hunts at Parkinson Recreation Centre,” said Tripke.

“So we got together and planned Easter egg hunt in a bag drive-thru.”

Even though it’s not the mad dash for those colourful eggs filled with a sweet Easter treat, the drive-thru event saw car after car of families excited to say hi to their old friend, the Easter bunny.

“It’s so cool, even just a drive-thru,’ said Katie Chow, who took her daughter Chloe.

Families also offered donations to the Salvation Army in turn for the take-home scavenger hunt.

“It’s so special that we can actually get out of the house because it’s the second Easter, there’s nothing going on,” said Robin Franche, who took her daughter, Tenley, for a spin through the drive-thru.

The Easter-themed drive-thru is a place for families to make memories and keep traditions alive while we are told to stay apart.