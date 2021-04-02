Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Lifestyle

Easter drive-thru offers safe scavenger hunt for Kelowna kids

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted April 2, 2021 8:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Safe Easter themed drive-thru offers Kelowna kids sense of normalcy' Safe Easter themed drive-thru offers Kelowna kids sense of normalcy
Safe Easter themed drive-thru offers Kelowna kids sense of normalcy

Pastor Diana Tripke and her team at Victory Life Church weren’t going to let another Easter pass without hosting some version of an Easter egg hunt.

“We are doing whatever we can to connect with the community today. For the past 17 years we have had easter egg hunts at Parkinson Recreation Centre,” said Tripke.

“So we got together and planned Easter egg hunt in a bag drive-thru.”

Read more: Indigenous Kelowna chef youngest to compete on Top Chef Canada

Even though it’s not the mad dash for those colourful eggs filled with a sweet Easter treat, the drive-thru event saw car after car of families excited to say hi to their old friend, the Easter bunny.

“It’s so cool, even just a drive-thru,’ said Katie Chow, who took her daughter Chloe.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Virtual Kid Orchestra highlights sixty Okanagan students

Families also offered donations to the Salvation Army in turn for the take-home scavenger hunt.

“It’s so special that we can actually get out of the house because it’s the second Easter, there’s nothing going on,” said Robin Franche, who took her daughter, Tenley, for a spin through the drive-thru.

The Easter-themed drive-thru is a place for families to make memories and keep traditions alive while we are told to stay apart.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Salvation ArmyEasterDrive ThruEaster Egg HuntEgg HuntMaking MemoriesCommunity CreativityVictory Life Church

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers