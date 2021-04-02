Edmonton Oilers host Flames Friday night

It’s just one game at home for the Edmonton Oilers before they head east again.

The Oilers host the Calgary Flames Friday night at Rogers Place. Saturday’s game at Rogers Place against Vancouver has been postponed with COVID-19 hitting the Canucks.

“That’s just the way this season is. You have to roll with it,” said centre Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. “Up until last week, this division’s been really good about it. There’d been no issues. Unfortunately, it’s come now.”

“There’s obviously going to be some more adjustments to the schedule,” said head coach Dave Tippett. “We went through it last week. You just have to read and react. Control what you can control. When they tell us to play, that’s when we’ll play.”

Caleb Jones will come in for William Lagesson on the blueline. Jones has been scratched the last four games.

“Laggy was playing a real shutdown role, a real defined role. That’s why we went with him for a while,” said Tippett. “We feel like we have to get Caleb going too. It’s about trying to get everybody maximizing their capabilities. Caleb is a puck mover. Hopefully we can get him up and going, maybe speed up our game a little bit.”

The Oilers, who are 4-2 against the Flames this season, expected lineup is:

Nugent-Hopkins – McDavid – Puljujarvi

Kahun – Draisaitl – Yamamato

Archibald – Haas – Kassian

Shore – Khaira – Chiasson

Nurse – Barrie

Russell – Larsson

Jones – Bear

Smith

The Oilers and Flames are on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.

