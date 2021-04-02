Quebec deputy premier’s preventive COVID-19 isolation ends

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s deputy premier is officially out of isolation after potentially being exposed to COVID-19.

Geneviève Guilbault took to social media Friday morning to say she received confirmation that both tests came back negative.

“In accordance with the instructions of public health, I therefore put an end to my preventive isolation,” she wrote.

Guilbault first announced she would be isolating and working from home last Sunday.

The decision came after the father of her two children was exposed to the virus — he had come into contact with someone who later tested positive.

Guilbault said she would only end the preventive measure after he tested negative at least twice.

— With files from The Canadian Press

