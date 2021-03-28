Quebec deputy premier to go into isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Security Geneviève Guilbault announced she was going into isolation on Sunday after the father of her children was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

“We learned today that the father of my kids was in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19,” Guilbault tweeted. “Following public health directives, I am placing myself in preventative isolation until he passes two negative tests.”

Nous avons appris aujourd'hui que le père de mes enfants a été en contact avec une personne déclarée positive à la #COVID19. Suivant les directives de la Santé publique, je me place en isolement préventif jusqu'à ce qu'il ait passé 2 tests négatifs. #onseprotège — Geneviève Guilbault (@GGuilbaultCAQ) March 28, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

This comes as the more contagious COVID-19 variants continue to gain steam in the province, with Quebec breaking the 1,000-mark on Saturday and reporting 917 new cases on Sunday.

–with files from the Canadian Press