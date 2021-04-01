Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after crashing into downtown Toronto fence

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted April 1, 2021 10:37 pm
The crash happened at around 7 p.m. on Thursday. View image in full screen
The crash happened at around 7 p.m. on Thursday. Dave Kotyk / Global News

A motorcyclist is in life-threatening condition after crashing into a downtown Toronto fence Thursday evening, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to Parliament Street, just south of Lake Shore Boulevard East, at around 7 p.m.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the man, who is believed to be in his 40s, was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

Trending Stories

Read more: How math, science and forensics come together to unlock collision reconstruction cases

Police haven’t released information on the circumstances leading up to the collision.

Officers blocked off the immediate area around where the crash happened as they gathered evidence.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceToronto ParamedicsToronto trafficToronto Road SafetyTraffic TorontoMotorcycle crash Parliament StreetMotorcycle crash Queens Quay

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers