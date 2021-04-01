Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after crashing into downtown Toronto fence

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A motorcyclist is in life-threatening condition after crashing into a downtown Toronto fence Thursday evening, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to Parliament Street, just south of Lake Shore Boulevard East, at around 7 p.m.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the man, who is believed to be in his 40s, was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

Police haven’t released information on the circumstances leading up to the collision.

Officers blocked off the immediate area around where the crash happened as they gathered evidence.

Advertisement