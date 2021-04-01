Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

U.K. finds 30 cases of blood clots after use of AstraZeneca vaccine

By Peter Henderson and Julie Steenhuysen Reuters
Posted April 1, 2021 9:05 pm
Click to play video: '‘Millions of data points’ should override AstraZeneca fears: health expert Tim Caulfield' ‘Millions of data points’ should override AstraZeneca fears: health expert Tim Caulfield
The AstraZeneca vaccine has changed its name to Vaxzevria — the latest development amid intense public scrutiny. But Dr. Timothy Caulfield, a University of Alberta law professor and public health expert, says reports of blood clots is evidence the surveillance system is working and headlines around the story need to reflect vaccine effectiveness.

British regulators on Thursday said they have identified 30 cases of rare blood clot events after the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, 25 more than the agency previously reported.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said it had received no such reports of clotting events following use of the vaccine made by BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc.

Read more: Concerns around AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, but many still want it

The health officials said they still believe the benefits of the vaccine in the prevention of COVID-19 far outweigh any possible risk of blood clots.

Trending Stories

Some countries are restricting use of the AstraZeneca vaccine while others have resumed inoculations, as investigations into reports of rare, and sometimes severe, blood clots continue.

Story continues below advertisement

On March 18, the UK medicines regulator said that there had been five cases of a rare brain blood clot among 11 million administered shots.

On Thursday, it put the count at 22 reports of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, an extremely rare brain clotting ailment, and 8 reports of other clotting events associated with low blood platelets out of a total of 18.1 million doses given.

© 2021 Reuters
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDVaccinecovid vaccineAstraZenecaastrazeneca blood clotsBlood Clotsastrazeneca covid vaccinevaccine astrazeneca

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers