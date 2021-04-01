COVID-19 protocols force NHL to postpone 2 games for Winnipeg Jets

Send this page to someone via email

Thursday was an off day for the Winnipeg Jets and there’ll probably be a few more of those over the next week, after the National Hockey League postponed three more games for the Vancouver Canucks, including two against the Jets.

The Jets are scheduled to face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday in the rematch and then the Jets won’t play again for almost a week.

The @NHL postpones @Canucks games through Tuesday, April 6; Target Thursday, April 8 for team’s return to game play. Details: https://t.co/cYKApZSonX pic.twitter.com/gQOhAlGa4M — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 1, 2021

The Jets’ games against the Canucks on Sunday and Tuesday have both been called off. The NHL is shutting down all activities for the Canucks until at least Tuesday after an unnamed coach and a second Canucks’ player were both added to the COVID-19 protocol-related absences list on Thursday.

Canucks defenceman Travis Hamonic of St. Malo was placed in COVID-19 protocols. He opted out of the Stanley Cup playoff bubble over the summer, citing family reasons. Forward Adam Gaudette was already in COVID protocols.

The Canucks’ contest against the Calgary Flames was postponed on Wednesday.

All the games will be re-scheduled at a later date.

So with two games eliminated next week, the Jets’ four-game homestand has suddenly been chopped down to two. That means the Jets will play a stretch of 17 out of 21 games on the road.

The Jets will start a five-game road trip next Thursday in Montreal against the Canadiens.

