Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Vintage coins seized during Shuswap traffic stop, RCMP seeking to reunite them with owner

By Abigail Zieverink Global News
RCMP say the vintage coins were seized, along with other suspected stolen goods, during a high-risk traffic stop near Salmon Arm in February.
RCMP say the vintage coins were seized, along with other suspected stolen goods, during a high-risk traffic stop near Salmon Arm in February. B.C. RCMP

Police in B.C.’s Southern Interior are looking to return a small coin collection to its rightful owner.

According to police, a high-risk traffic stop along the Trans-Canada Highway in Tappen on Feb. 9 resulted in suspected stolen goods being seized, including a small trove of vintage coins.

The suspected stolen goods were found inside a black Pontiac G5 that had been reported stolen out of the North Okanagan.

Read more: Rare British coin showing King Edward VIII before abdication sells for record US$1.3M

“A search of the suspect vehicle yielded additional stolen plates, a small quantity of suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a stolen identification card, birth certificate, and stolen cheques,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“Also seized were nearly two dozen vintage coins, which investigators believe to be stolen property as well.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police added that “after exhausting all efforts to track down the rightful owner of what seems to be a vintage coin collection, police are now turning to the media and public to track down the collector.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. artist Bill Reid honoured with new $2 coin' B.C. artist Bill Reid honoured with new $2 coin
B.C. artist Bill Reid honoured with new $2 coin – Jul 29, 2020

RCMP say two people were taken into custody: A 39-year-old woman who was driving the vehicle and a 48-year-old male passenger. Police say the woman had a suspended license.

Police say the woman is now facing potential charges and is expected to appear in court at a later date, while the man was released without any charges.

The RCMP would like the rightful owner of the coins, along with proof of ownership, to contact Cpl. Jean-Rene Michaud at 250-828-3111.

Click to play video: 'Calgary coin convention hears tips on living with a collector' Calgary coin convention hears tips on living with a collector
Calgary coin convention hears tips on living with a collector – Jul 17, 2019
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeOkanaganNorth OkanaganSalmon ArmShuswapTrans-Canada HighwayStolen Goodstappenseized stolen goodsstolen coinsstolen Okanagan coinsstolen vintage coinsvintage coins

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers