Vintage coins seized during Shuswap traffic stop, RCMP seeking to reunite them with owner

Police in B.C.’s Southern Interior are looking to return a small coin collection to its rightful owner.

According to police, a high-risk traffic stop along the Trans-Canada Highway in Tappen on Feb. 9 resulted in suspected stolen goods being seized, including a small trove of vintage coins.

The suspected stolen goods were found inside a black Pontiac G5 that had been reported stolen out of the North Okanagan.

“A search of the suspect vehicle yielded additional stolen plates, a small quantity of suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a stolen identification card, birth certificate, and stolen cheques,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“Also seized were nearly two dozen vintage coins, which investigators believe to be stolen property as well.”

Police added that “after exhausting all efforts to track down the rightful owner of what seems to be a vintage coin collection, police are now turning to the media and public to track down the collector.”

RCMP say two people were taken into custody: A 39-year-old woman who was driving the vehicle and a 48-year-old male passenger. Police say the woman had a suspended license.

Police say the woman is now facing potential charges and is expected to appear in court at a later date, while the man was released without any charges.

The RCMP would like the rightful owner of the coins, along with proof of ownership, to contact Cpl. Jean-Rene Michaud at 250-828-3111.

