Environment

Homes, gas facilities evacuated as crews battle grass fire near Cochrane

By Caley Ramsay Global News
A grass fire near Cochrane April 1, 2021 causes poor visibility and prompts evacuations. View image in full screen
A grass fire near Cochrane April 1, 2021 causes poor visibility and prompts evacuations. Derek Jade

Cochrane RCMP say two homes, a gas bar and a gas plant have been evacuated due to a grass fire burning in Rocky View County.

The fire is located between Highway 40 near the Ghost Station Gas Bar and Wild Cat Gas Plant along Highway 1A, RCMP said in a media release just after 1 p.m. Thursday.

By early Thursday afternoon, the fire had forced the evacuation of two homes, the Ghost Station Gas Bar and Wild Cat Gas Plant.

Read more: Evacuation order for Carmangay, Alta. ends as wildfire in Vulcan County contained

Traffic along Highway 1A was not flowing west of Cochrane and east of Highway 40.

RCMP said at least one collision has been reported along Highway 1A due to the reduced visibility because of the grass fire smoke. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

RCMP say they are assisting the Rocky View County Fire Department with the grass fire, which was moving east.

Emergency crews are monitoring and reassessing the situation on an ongoing basis.

The area is located about 50 kilometres northwest of Calgary.

