Wind warnings issued for Calgary and area Thursday

Strong winds with gusts in excess of 90 to 100 km/h are expected in parts of Alberta Thursday afternoon and evening.

Just after 4 p.m., Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) expanded earlier wind warnings to include the city of Calgary and areas to the west, including Cochrane.

"The strongest winds will be in wind-prone areas along the eastern slopes of the Rockies," the weather agency said.

Wind warnings are issued when there is a risk of damage to person or property. For most of Alberta, the wind warning threshold is a sustained wind of 70 km/h and/or wind gusts in excess of at least 90 km/h.

According to ECCC, winds are expected to taper off in the evening, but it the meantime it cautioned, “damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.”

Airdrie, Olds, Okotoks, Canmore, Kananaskis are also under the wind warning.

