Health

All B.C. part-time and full-time workers will get job-protected leave for COVID-19 vaccine

By Amy Judd Global News
File photo of vaccine lined up waiting to be administered. View image in full screen
File photo of vaccine lined up waiting to be administered. Photo by Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The B.C. government announced Thursday all part-time and full-time workers in the province will be granted job-protected leave in order to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Under the Employment Standards Act, the government said workers will be able to take “the time needed” to travel and receive the vaccine or take a dependent family member to receive the vaccine.

Read more: British Columbia considers paid time off for workers to get COVID-19 vaccine

“I encourage all workers to get your vaccine as soon as it’s your turn,” Harry Bains, Minister of Labour said in a release. “And I know most businesses understand the importance of having their employees vaccinated and providing a safe workspace for workers and customers.”

A worker can now take job-protected leave if they need to care for other family members because of COVID-19, and not only a child or dependent adult as previously defined.

While workers now have the assurance they won’t lose their jobs for taking time off to get vaccinated, the province is exploring options to provide workers with paid leave while getting the vaccine.

