All B.C. part-time and full-time workers will get job-protected leave for COVID-19 vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government announced Thursday all part-time and full-time workers in the province will be granted job-protected leave in order to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Under the Employment Standards Act, the government said workers will be able to take “the time needed” to travel and receive the vaccine or take a dependent family member to receive the vaccine.

“I encourage all workers to get your vaccine as soon as it’s your turn,” Harry Bains, Minister of Labour said in a release. “And I know most businesses understand the importance of having their employees vaccinated and providing a safe workspace for workers and customers.”

1:10 Premier Horgan says province considering paid time off for workers to get COVID-19 vaccine Premier Horgan says province considering paid time off for workers to get COVID-19 vaccine – Mar 24, 2021

A worker can now take job-protected leave if they need to care for other family members because of COVID-19, and not only a child or dependent adult as previously defined.

Story continues below advertisement

While workers now have the assurance they won’t lose their jobs for taking time off to get vaccinated, the province is exploring options to provide workers with paid leave while getting the vaccine.