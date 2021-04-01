Police in Nova Scotia arrest man said to be walking around with machete

New Glasgow Regional Police say they arrested a man after they received reports of “a man acting erratically and carrying a machete.”
Police say they responded to a pub in the area of Stewart and Marsh streets in New Glasgow, N.S., around 9:10 p.m. on Wednesday.
NGRP says officers found the man near Archimedes Street, and as they attempted to speak with him, he grabbed at his machete.
“Police attempted to deescalate the situation, however, the man refused to comply with several directions,” read a release.
According to the release, officers used a conducted energy weapon, also known as a Taser, on the man.
“He was taken into police custody without further incident and was taken to hospital for evaluation.”
The 39-year-old suspect from Pictou County was charged with four offences, including:
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- assault with a weapon
- resisting arrest
- breach of probation
