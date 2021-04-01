Menu

Crime

Police in Nova Scotia arrest man said to be walking around with machete

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted April 1, 2021 2:35 pm
New Glasgow Regional Police View image in full screen
Alexa MacLean/Global Halifax

New Glasgow Regional Police say they arrested a man after they received reports of “a man acting erratically and carrying a machete.”

Police say they responded to a pub in the area of Stewart and Marsh streets in New Glasgow, N.S., around 9:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

NGRP says officers found the man near Archimedes Street, and as they attempted to speak with him, he grabbed at his machete.

“Police attempted to deescalate the situation, however, the man refused to comply with several directions,” read a release.

Read more: Matthew Percy sentenced to 5 years for sexual assault of woman in Halifax university dorm

According to the release, officers used a conducted energy weapon, also known as a Taser, on the man.

“He was taken into police custody without further incident and was taken to hospital for evaluation.”

The 39-year-old suspect from Pictou County was charged with four offences, including:

  • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • assault with a weapon
  • resisting arrest
  • breach of probation
Click to play video: 'Halifax leaders call for transparent probe into ‘disturbing’ police encounter with Black man' Halifax leaders call for transparent probe into ‘disturbing’ police encounter with Black man
Halifax leaders call for transparent probe into ‘disturbing’ police encounter with Black man
