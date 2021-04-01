1 dead following apartment fire in Central Hamilton

One person is dead following a Wednesday afternoon fire at an apartment complex in Central Hamilton.
The blaze broke out around 5 p.m. at 301 Mary St. just northeast of Barton Street East and John Street North, according to Fire Chief Dave Cunliffe.
Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the building.
During a rescue operation, they found a dead person in an apartment, Cunliffe said.
The second-floor suite sustained extensive fire damage with much of the building receiving residual damage due to the heavy smoke.
No other injuries were reported.
Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal has taken over the investigation.
The cause and estimate of damage is not known at this time.
