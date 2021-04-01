Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

1 dead following apartment fire in Central Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 1, 2021 9:11 am
View image in full screen
Hamilton Fire

One person is dead following a Wednesday afternoon fire at an apartment complex in Central Hamilton.

The blaze broke out around 5 p.m. at 301 Mary St. just northeast of Barton Street East and John Street North, according to Fire Chief Dave Cunliffe.

Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the building.

Read more: SIU investigating Brantford crash that sent 2 drivers to hospital

During a rescue operation, they found a dead person in an apartment, Cunliffe said.

The second-floor suite sustained extensive fire damage with much of the building receiving residual damage due to the heavy smoke.

Trending Stories

No other injuries were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal has taken over the investigation.

The cause and estimate of damage is not known at this time.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HamiltonHamilton newsHamilton Fireontario fire marshalbarton street eastcentral hamiltonmary streetDave Cunliffejohn street north

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers