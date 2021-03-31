SIU investigating Brantford crash that sent 2 drivers to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating an early morning crash in Brantford that saw two people sent to hospital on Wednesday.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate revealing that Brantford police did have involvement with one of the two men injured prior to the crash.

Police responded to a collision just before 9 a.m. involving a motorcycle and sport utility vehicle (SUV) near Veteran’s Memorial Parkway and Erie Avenue.

A 25-year-old man, riding the motorcycle, was injured as was the 36-year-old male driver of the sport utility vehicle.

As a result of the SIU investigation, no further details have been made available.

An area of Veteran’s Memorial Parkway near Erie Avenue is currently closed to traffic, according to Brantford police.

More to come.

Motorcycle Accident @ Veteran's Memorial Pkwy and Erie Ave. Roads are closed until further notice for investigation. More info: https://t.co/qXU3QVbcDo — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) March 31, 2021