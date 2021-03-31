Menu

Canada

SIU investigating Brantford crash that sent 2 drivers to hospital

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 31, 2021 1:32 pm
Police responded to a collision just before 9 a.m. involving a motorcycle and sport utility vehicle (SUV) near Veteran’s Memorial Parkway and Erie Avenue. View image in full screen
Police responded to a collision just before 9 a.m. involving a motorcycle and sport utility vehicle (SUV) near Veteran’s Memorial Parkway and Erie Avenue. Don Mitchell / Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating an early morning crash in Brantford that saw two people sent to hospital on Wednesday.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate revealing that Brantford police did have involvement with one of the two men injured prior to the crash.

Police responded to a collision just before 9 a.m. involving a motorcycle and sport utility vehicle (SUV) near Veteran’s Memorial Parkway and Erie Avenue.

A 25-year-old man, riding the motorcycle, was injured as was the 36-year-old male driver of the sport utility vehicle.

As a result of the SIU investigation, no further details have been made available.

An area of Veteran’s Memorial Parkway near Erie Avenue is currently closed to traffic, according to Brantford police.

More to come.

