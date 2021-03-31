Ottawa drive-thru COVID-19 testing site moving back to Coventry Road

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa’s drive-thru coronavirus testing site is moving back to its original site on Coventry Road as warmer weather returns to the nation’s capital.

Ottawa’s COVID-19 testing taskforce first opened a drive-thru site in the parking lot of RCGT Park on Coventry Road in the city’s east end last August.

The site had shifted to the underground garage at the National Arts Centre in the downtown core during the winter.

The NAC drive-thru testing site will be closed on April 5 and 6 to prepare for the transition with the Coventry Road site reopening to the public on Wednesday, April 7 at 10 a.m.

All tests at the site are by appointment only, which can be booked online or by calling (613) 737-8193.

The drive-thru testing site can also now accommodate youth aged 10 and older following a recent expansion in clientele aimed at alleviating pressure on the CHEO testing centre at Brewer Arena.

Alex Munter, head of CHEO, said earlier this week that the Brewer site had reached capacity with 800 bookings in a single day.

For the first time since last fall, we ran out of slots yesterday at @CHEO's Brewer Arena testing site – even after adding capacity. We've gone from 150 kids/day in February to 800 yesterday. Fortunately, there are other options. https://t.co/fWr5jMfnOh — Alex Munter (@AlexMunter) March 30, 2021

Families with a car or child older than 10 years of age are encouraged to use the drive-thru option to free up slots at the CHEO testing site.

