Health

Ottawa drive-thru COVID-19 testing site moving back to Coventry Road

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted March 31, 2021 5:10 pm
Ottawa Health personnel speak with Roshene Lawson before administering a COVID-19 test at the Coventry Road drive-thru test centre in Ottawa, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. View image in full screen
Ottawa Health personnel speak with Roshene Lawson before administering a COVID-19 test at the Coventry Road drive-thru test centre in Ottawa, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Ottawa’s drive-thru coronavirus testing site is moving back to its original site on Coventry Road as warmer weather returns to the nation’s capital.

Ottawa’s COVID-19 testing taskforce first opened a drive-thru site in the parking lot of RCGT Park on Coventry Road in the city’s east end last August.

The site had shifted to the underground garage at the National Arts Centre in the downtown core during the winter.

The NAC drive-thru testing site will be closed on April 5 and 6 to prepare for the transition with the Coventry Road site reopening to the public on Wednesday, April 7 at 10 a.m.

All tests at the site are by appointment only, which can be booked online or by calling (613) 737-8193.

The drive-thru testing site can also now accommodate youth aged 10 and older following a recent expansion in clientele aimed at alleviating pressure on the CHEO testing centre at Brewer Arena.

Alex Munter, head of CHEO, said earlier this week that the Brewer site had reached capacity with 800 bookings in a single day.

Families with a car or child older than 10 years of age are encouraged to use the drive-thru option to free up slots at the CHEO testing site.

Lab testing capacity growth milestone of COVID-19 pandemic – Mar 15, 2021
CoronavirusCOVIDottawa coronavirus testingOttawa covid testingOttawa drive-thru testingOttawa kids covid testing

