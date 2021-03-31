Saskatchewan adds 2 new deaths, 191 new COVID-19 infections

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan has added two COVID-19-related deaths for a total of 436 since the pandemic began.

One of the recently deceased was reported in the 80-plus age group from the south west zone while the other was in their 70s and from Regina, according to a press release.

Health officials said on Tuesday there were 191 new cases, with the overall infection total in Saskatchewan now at 33,590. The seven-day average of daily cases remained at 201.

According to the provincial government, 1,673 variant of concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Saskatchewan and were reported in the far north east (one), north central (six), Saskatoon (46), central west (five), central east (26), Regina (1,348), south west (one), south central (128) and south east (109) zones.

Officials added the 28 new VOCs in the Saskatoon zone are results of screening positive COVID-19 cases tested between March 24 and 29.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 166 patients with COVID-19 — 143 are receiving inpatient care and 23 are in intensive care.

Active cases, which are total cases minus recoveries and deaths, now sit at 1,955 in Saskatchewan, according to the press release.

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to 31,199 following 176 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 2,978 COVID-19 tests were performed on Tuesday. To date, 665,449 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 192,927 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

