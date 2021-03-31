SHA expands Regina COVID-19 drive-thru testing site due to high demand

Send this page to someone via email

The hours of operation for the COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Regina are expanding, the Saskatchewan Health Authority said.

Beginning Wednesday, the site will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

“With the increase in COVID-19 variants of concern in the Regina area, it’s more important than ever to get tested, even if you have mild symptoms or feel you’ve been in a situation where transmission has occurred,” said the authority in a press release Wednesday.

“Extended testing hours will remain in effect until testing demand and the spread of COVID-19 in Regina has decreased.”

SHA said the drive-thru site, located at Evraz Place, is experiencing longer than expected wait times due to the increase in demand.

“The drive-thru testing sites are first-come, first-served, similar to a walk-in clinic, which means that wait times are expected and varied in length,” SHA said.

“The average wait time to get a test at the Regina drive-thru site varies significantly by day and hour of day — from no waits to three or more hours.”

SHA said residents need to bring their Saskatchewan health card when visiting the drive-thru testing site. Residents should have a mask ready for during the registration process.

As of Tuesday, 1,039 of the 1,942 active COVID-19 cases in the province were in the Regina zone. In addition, 1,298 of the 1,575 variants of concern identified in Saskatchewan are in the Regina region.

