Crime

Surrey RCMP seek man accused of shoving pregnant woman to the ground

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 31, 2021 3:54 pm
Surrey RCMP is asking for the public's help to locate this man, who is accused of pushing a pregnant woman to the ground on March 23, 2021. View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP is asking for the public's help to locate this man, who is accused of pushing a pregnant woman to the ground on March 23, 2021. Surrey RCMP handout

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a man accused of shoving a pregnant woman to the ground.

It happened at a bank at 102 Avenue and King George Boulevard around 11:30 a.m. on March 23.

Police said the suspect approached the woman from behind, then pushed her to the ground without provocation.

Read more: Pregnant woman assaulted, Penticton RCMP seek witnesses

The woman was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The suspect is described as Caucasian with a slender build. He was wearing a sky blue jacket, dark pants and a grey hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

Click to play video: 'Surrey’s new top cop promises boots on the ground sometime in 2021' Surrey’s new top cop promises boots on the ground sometime in 2021
Surrey’s new top cop promises boots on the ground sometime in 2021 – Feb 22, 2021
