Surrey RCMP seek man accused of shoving pregnant woman to the ground

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a man accused of shoving a pregnant woman to the ground.

It happened at a bank at 102 Avenue and King George Boulevard around 11:30 a.m. on March 23.

Police said the suspect approached the woman from behind, then pushed her to the ground without provocation.

The woman was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The suspect is described as Caucasian with a slender build. He was wearing a sky blue jacket, dark pants and a grey hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

