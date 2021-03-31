More than 11% of Waterloo Region residents have now received a COVID-19 shot

Send this page to someone via email

A total of 81,914 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to area residents, according to Waterloo Region’s vaccine distribution task force.

That number is 3,656 more than what was reported a day earlier.

The agency says that 11.36 per cent of the region’s population of 588,878 has now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 2.55 per cent have received a second shot.

The province has set a goal of having 75 per cent of the population vaccinated which would in theory, create herd immunity.

2:21 Pfizer vaccine will likely be the first to be administered to children: top doctor Pfizer vaccine will likely be the first to be administered to children: top doctor

Waterloo Public Health reported another 46 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Tuesday, lifting the total number of COVID-19 cases to 11,931.

Story continues below advertisement

On the flip side, another 38 people were also cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases to 11,375.

There were no new COVID-19-related deaths reported on Wednesday, leaving the death toll in the area at 242.

There were 15 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in March including nine over the first nine days of the month.

Ontario is reporting 2,333 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the seventh straight day cases are above 2,000, bringing the provincial total to 349,903.

According to Wednesday’s provincial report, 785 cases were recorded in Toronto, 433 in Peel Region, 222 in York Region, 153 in Hamilton, 124 in Ottawa, 120 in Durham Region, and 93 in Middlesex-London.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 90 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,366 as 15 more deaths were recorded.

–With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

Advertisement