Birthday Bummer: Police charge 27-year-old man for having Vaughan house party amid COVID-19

A 27-year-old man was charged after York Regional Police crashed a house party he was holding in Vaughan on Saturday.

Police said they responded to a home in the area of Weston Road south of Teston Road at around 1:30 a.m. after residents reported hearing loud noises and seeing tons of cars parked on the street.

Over 25 people were inside the home, with more people in the backyard and no one was wearing a mask, police said.

The 27-year-old was charged under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act that carries a $750 fine.

Indoor gatherings of more than five people and outdoor gatherings of more than 25 people is prohibited in York Region, which is currently in the red-restrict level of the province’s colour-coded restrictions framework.

PARTY FOUL: Over the weekend, officers crashed a house party in Vaughan. We found over 25 people inside and more in the backyard. And not a mask in sight. A 27-year-old was charged under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, which carries a $750 fine. #BirthdayBummer — York Regional Police (@YRP) March 31, 2021