Crime

Birthday Bummer: Police charge 27-year-old man for having Vaughan house party amid COVID-19

By Jessica Patton Global News
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 27-year-old man was charged after York Regional Police crashed a house party he was holding in Vaughan on Saturday.

Police said they responded to a home in the area of Weston Road south of Teston Road at around 1:30 a.m. after residents reported hearing loud noises and seeing tons of cars parked on the street.

Over 25 people were inside the home, with more people in the backyard and no one was wearing a mask, police said.

Read more: ‘It’s a bit gut-wrenching:’ ER doctors frustrated at viral Vaughan HomeSense video

The 27-year-old was charged under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act that carries a $750 fine.

Indoor gatherings of more than five people and outdoor gatherings of more than 25 people is prohibited in York Region, which is currently in the red-restrict level of the province’s colour-coded restrictions framework.

