Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
News

Senior on mobility scooter struck and killed near Olympic Village in Vancouver

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted March 31, 2021 2:07 pm
Police are seeking more information after a 73-year-old died after being struck by a vehicle near Vancouver's Olympic Village. View image in full screen
Police are seeking more information after a 73-year-old died after being struck by a vehicle near Vancouver's Olympic Village. Global News

A senior struck by a vehicle near Vancouver’s Olympic Village earlier this month has now died.

Vancouver police believe a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup collided with a 73-year-old woman riding a mobility scooter near Columbia Street and West 2nd Avenue on March 4 at around 7 p.m.

Read more: Police seek witnesses in West Vancouver hit-and-run involving pedestrian

“Sadly, the 73-year-old victim suffered a head injury and died in hospital last weekend after more than three weeks of medical care,” Vancouver police spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison said.

Addison said police are looking to speak with witnesses.

Trending Stories

“Anyone who saw this collision likely thought it was very minor, and may not have stayed behind to speak to police,” he added.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Mission RCMP appeal for witnesses to deadly motorcycle crash' Mission RCMP appeal for witnesses to deadly motorcycle crash
Mission RCMP appeal for witnesses to deadly motorcycle crash – Feb 4, 2021

The driver is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Anyone with dashcam footage of the incident is asked to contact Vancouver police as they work to piece together what happened.

The death is the city’s fourth traffic-related fatality of the year.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
vancouver policeVPDOlympic VillageMobility scooter struck VancouverOlympic Village scooter deathVancouver mobility scooter deathVancouver traffic-related deaths

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers