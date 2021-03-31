Senior on mobility scooter struck and killed near Olympic Village in Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

A senior struck by a vehicle near Vancouver’s Olympic Village earlier this month has now died.

Vancouver police believe a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup collided with a 73-year-old woman riding a mobility scooter near Columbia Street and West 2nd Avenue on March 4 at around 7 p.m.

“Sadly, the 73-year-old victim suffered a head injury and died in hospital last weekend after more than three weeks of medical care,” Vancouver police spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison said.

Addison said police are looking to speak with witnesses.

“Anyone who saw this collision likely thought it was very minor, and may not have stayed behind to speak to police,” he added.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Anyone with dashcam footage of the incident is asked to contact Vancouver police as they work to piece together what happened.

The death is the city’s fourth traffic-related fatality of the year.