Easter 2021: What’s open and closed in and around Barrie

For the second year in a row, Barrie residents will celebrate Easter differently as Ontario continues into the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this week, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said people shouldn’t make Easter plans and that he “won’t hesitate” to implement another lockdown if needed.
“I’m extremely concerned of the situation that we’re seeing and the numbers going up,” Ford said. “Everything is on the table right now.”
Currently, Barrie, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, is part of the red-control zone of Ontario’s COVID-19 response framework.
Under this designation, most businesses — including restaurants, gyms, retail stores, casinos and personal care services — can open with restrictions, however, movie theatres must remain closed. The gathering limits under the red-control zone are five people indoors and 25 people outdoors.
Barring further restrictions, several businesses and services have altered hours for the Easter long weekend. Here’s what to expect:
Good Friday (April 2):
- Georgian Mall is closed
- TangerOutlets Cookstown is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Upper Canada Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Beer Store locations are closed
- LCBO stores are closed
- Some restaurants and bars are open
- Zehrs’ Barrie locations are closed
- The Barrie Library is closed
- Barrie city hall is closed
- Go Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule
- Barrie Transit will not operate
- Allandale, East Bayfield and Holly community centres will be closed
- There will be no Canada Post mail collection or distribution
- There will be no curbside collection. Collection for this day will occur on Saturday, April 3
Easter Sunday (April 4):
- Georgian Mall is closed
- TangerOutlets Cookstown is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Upper Canada Mall is closed
- Beer Store locations are closed
- LCBO stores are closed
- Some restaurants and bars are open
- Zehrs’ Barrie locations are closed
- The Barrie Library is closed
- Barrie Transit will not operate
Easter Monday (April 5):
- Georgian Mall is open
- TangerOutlets Cookstown is open from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Upper Canada Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Beer Store locations are open
- Select LCBO stores will be operating under reduced hours. Customers can check the store locator feature for the store’s hours
- Some restaurants and bars are open
- Zehrs’ Barrie locations are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- The Barrie Library is closed
- Barrie city hall is closed
- There will be no Canada Post mail collection or distribution
- Barrie Transit will operate regular hours
