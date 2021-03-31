Easter 2021: What’s open and closed in and around Barrie

Send this page to someone via email

For the second year in a row, Barrie residents will celebrate Easter differently as Ontario continues into the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said people shouldn’t make Easter plans and that he “won’t hesitate” to implement another lockdown if needed.

“I’m extremely concerned of the situation that we’re seeing and the numbers going up,” Ford said. “Everything is on the table right now.”

Currently, Barrie, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, is part of the red-control zone of Ontario’s COVID-19 response framework.

Under this designation, most businesses — including restaurants, gyms, retail stores, casinos and personal care services — can open with restrictions, however, movie theatres must remain closed. The gathering limits under the red-control zone are five people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

Story continues below advertisement

5:32 Global News Morning chats with Egg Farmers of Ontario’s Eva Witek Global News Morning chats with Egg Farmers of Ontario’s Eva Witek

Barring further restrictions, several businesses and services have altered hours for the Easter long weekend. Here’s what to expect:

Good Friday (April 2):

Georgian Mall is closed

TangerOutlets Cookstown is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Upper Canada Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Beer Store locations are closed

LCBO stores are closed

Some restaurants and bars are open

Zehrs’ Barrie locations are closed

The Barrie Library is closed

Barrie city hall is closed

Go Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule

Barrie Transit will not operate

Allandale, East Bayfield and Holly community centres will be closed

There will be no Canada Post mail collection or distribution

There will be no curbside collection. Collection for this day will occur on Saturday, April 3

Story continues below advertisement

Easter Sunday (April 4):

Georgian Mall is closed

TangerOutlets Cookstown is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Upper Canada Mall is closed

Beer Store locations are closed

LCBO stores are closed

Some restaurants and bars are open

Zehrs’ Barrie locations are closed

The Barrie Library is closed

Barrie Transit will not operate

Easter Monday (April 5):

Georgian Mall is open

TangerOutlets Cookstown is open from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Upper Canada Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Beer Store locations are open

Select LCBO stores will be operating under reduced hours. Customers can check the store locator feature for the store’s hours

Some restaurants and bars are open

Zehrs’ Barrie locations are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Barrie Library is closed

Barrie city hall is closed

There will be no Canada Post mail collection or distribution

Barrie Transit will operate regular hours

2:48 COVID-19: Doug Ford warns Ontarians not to gather over Easter COVID-19: Doug Ford warns Ontarians not to gather over Easter