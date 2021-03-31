Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Easter 2021: What’s open and closed in and around Barrie

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 31, 2021 3:15 pm
Several business and services in Barrie will have altered hours over the 2021 Easter long weekend.
Several business and services in Barrie will have altered hours over the 2021 Easter long weekend. Global News

For the second year in a row, Barrie residents will celebrate Easter differently as Ontario continues into the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said people shouldn’t make Easter plans and that he “won’t hesitate” to implement another lockdown if needed.

Read more: COVID-19: Doug Ford warns Ontarians not to gather over Easter

“I’m extremely concerned of the situation that we’re seeing and the numbers going up,” Ford said. “Everything is on the table right now.”

Currently, Barrie, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, is part of the red-control zone of Ontario’s COVID-19 response framework.

Under this designation, most businesses — including restaurants, gyms, retail stores, casinos and personal care services — can open with restrictions, however, movie theatres must remain closed. The gathering limits under the red-control zone are five people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning chats with Egg Farmers of Ontario’s Eva Witek' Global News Morning chats with Egg Farmers of Ontario’s Eva Witek
Global News Morning chats with Egg Farmers of Ontario’s Eva Witek

Barring further restrictions, several businesses and services have altered hours for the Easter long weekend. Here’s what to expect:

Trending Stories

Good Friday (April 2):

  • Georgian Mall is closed
  • TangerOutlets Cookstown is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Upper Canada Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Beer Store locations are closed
  • LCBO stores are closed
  • Some restaurants and bars are open
  • Zehrs’ Barrie locations are closed
  • The Barrie Library is closed
  • Barrie city hall is closed
  • Go Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule
  • Barrie Transit will not operate
  • Allandale, East Bayfield and Holly community centres will be closed
  • There will be no Canada Post mail collection or distribution
  • There will be no curbside collection. Collection for this day will occur on Saturday, April 3

Read more: Ontario considering additional restrictions as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Doug Ford says

Story continues below advertisement

Easter Sunday (April 4):

  • Georgian Mall is closed
  • TangerOutlets Cookstown is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Upper Canada Mall is closed
  • Beer Store locations are closed
  • LCBO stores are closed
  • Some restaurants and bars are open
  • Zehrs’ Barrie locations are closed
  • The Barrie Library is closed
  • Barrie Transit will not operate

Read more: 32 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Easter Monday (April 5):

  • Georgian Mall is open
  • TangerOutlets Cookstown is open from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Upper Canada Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Beer Store locations are open
  • Select LCBO stores will be operating under reduced hours. Customers can check the store locator feature for the store’s hours
  • Some restaurants and bars are open
  • Zehrs’ Barrie locations are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • The Barrie Library is closed
  • Barrie city hall is closed
  • There will be no Canada Post mail collection or distribution
  • Barrie Transit will operate regular hours
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Doug Ford warns Ontarians not to gather over Easter' COVID-19: Doug Ford warns Ontarians not to gather over Easter
COVID-19: Doug Ford warns Ontarians not to gather over Easter
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Barrie newsBarrie Easter 2021Barrie Easter weekend hoursEaster 2021Easter long weekend 2021What's closed Barrie Easter SundayWhat's closed Barrie Good FridayWhat's open Barrie Easter MondayWhat's open Barrie Easter SundayWhat's open Barrie Good Friday

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers