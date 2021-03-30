32 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 32 new coronavirus cases and one additional death on Tuesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 7,658, including 198 deaths.

Local public health also confirmed 59 new COVID-19 variant cases on Tuesday, bringing the total variant case count up to 1,232, 231 of which are active.

On Monday, 3,225 COVID-19 inoculations were given to people across the region, bringing the total number of vaccine doses given up to 89,630. This includes almost 18,000 people who have received both necessary vaccine doses.

Ten of Tuesday’s new cases are in Bradford, while seven are in Innisfil and six are in Barrie.

The rest of the new cases are in Collingwood, Essa, New Tecumseth, Orillia and Springwater.

Four of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while one is community-acquired and the rest are still under investigation.

Of the region’s total 7,658 COVID-19 cases, 90 per cent — or 6,918 — have recovered, while 32 people are currently in hospital.

There are also currently 12 coronavirus outbreaks in the region — at four educational settings, four institutional settings, three workplaces and one congregate setting.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 2,336 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 347,570, including 7,351 deaths.

