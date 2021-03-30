Menu

Health

32 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 30, 2021 4:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Premier Ford tells people not to have plans for Easter, ‘won’t hesitate to lock things down’' Premier Ford tells people not to have plans for Easter, ‘won’t hesitate to lock things down’
WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Tuesday that he’s extremely concerned with the rising hospitalizations due to COVID-19, and asked people not to make any plans for Easter. He added he won’t hesitate to lock things down again to protect the health care system.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 32 new coronavirus cases and one additional death on Tuesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 7,658, including 198 deaths.

Local public health also confirmed 59 new COVID-19 variant cases on Tuesday, bringing the total variant case count up to 1,232, 231 of which are active.

Read more: 3rd COVID-19 wave will lead to difficult weeks ahead for Ontario hospitals: OHA

On Monday, 3,225 COVID-19 inoculations were given to people across the region, bringing the total number of vaccine doses given up to 89,630. This includes almost 18,000 people who have received both necessary vaccine doses.

Ten of Tuesday’s new cases are in Bradford, while seven are in Innisfil and six are in Barrie.

Story continues below advertisement

The rest of the new cases are in Collingwood, Essa, New Tecumseth, Orillia and Springwater.

Four of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while one is community-acquired and the rest are still under investigation.

Read more: Ontario reports more than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

Of the region’s total 7,658 COVID-19 cases, 90 per cent — or 6,918 — have recovered, while 32 people are currently in hospital.

There are also currently 12 coronavirus outbreaks in the region — at four educational settings, four institutional settings, three workplaces and one congregate setting.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 2,336 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 347,570, including 7,351 deaths.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ford says supply instability ‘biggest threat’ to Ontario’s vaccination success' COVID-19: Ford says supply instability ‘biggest threat’ to Ontario’s vaccination success
