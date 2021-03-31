Menu

Comments

Health

Quebec reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases as third wave continues

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted March 31, 2021 11:27 am
A man waits to be tested for COVID-19 at a clinic in Montreal, Sunday, March 28, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. View image in full screen
Quebec is reporting 1,025 new cases and nine additional deaths Wednesday as officials consider tightening restrictions to stem the tide of third wave of COVID-19.

The caseload now stands at 311,091 while recoveries have topped 291,000. The province’s death toll has reached 10,667.

READ MORE: Quebec won’t rule out tightening restrictions as third COVID-19 wave begins

Trending Stories

Hospitalizations related to the pandemic dropped by two to 485. Of those patients, 120 are in intensive care units, a decrease of six from the previous day.

The latest vaccination efforts saw another 42,298 jabs given Tuesday. So far, more 1.3 million shots have been administered in the province.

When it comes to screening, 38,757 tests were conducted Monday, the latest day for which that information is available.

